By Julien Toyer
MADRID, June 6 Recession-hit Spain drew mixed
results at a triple bond auction on Thursday as investors
focused on the shorter-term paper covered by a European Central
Bank guarantee.
The sale drew strong demand, with buyers shrugging off
Spain's dire economic prospects to pursue a hunt for returns
against the backdrop of ultra-low yields available on the euro
zone's higher-rated sovereign debt.
But yields rose on the benchmark 10-year bond to 4.517
percent from 4.452 percent when it debuted two weeks ago, as
well as on a bond due in 2016.
That suggested investors are becoming more wary about how
much longer the world's major central banks will stick with
stimulus programmes designed to boost economic growth that have
also acted as a safety net for higher-risk bonds.
Yields on the bond due in March 2015 - covered by an
indefinite bond-buying guarantees for weaker euro zone states
under the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions programme - fell
to 1.903 percent from 2.275 percent the last time the paper was
sold on March 21.
Overall, the treasury sold 4.03 billion euros ($5.26
billion), just above its maximum target.
"The bid-to-cover ratios were rather solid for all lines
today... The recent sell-off across the main European Monetary
Union curves and under-performance of Spain both versus the EMU
core and Italian debt have been supportive factors at today's
auction," said Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge
Strategy.
At a bond auction in Paris, uncertainty over how long the
U.S. Federal Reserve will stick with its stimulus programme also
drove French 10-year borrowing costs higher, to 2.04 percent
from a record low of 1.81 percent at the previous auction in
May.
The debt sales came as the ECB held its monthly policy
meeting. The bank is expected to keep its main interest rate at
a record low 0.5 percent but tweaks to its economic forecasts
may give investors a steer on the future direction of policy.