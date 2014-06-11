(Adds comment, background, rewrites throughout)
By Sarka Halas
LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain is back in
public bond markets with a new 10-year benchmark, less than a
month after it sold an inflation-linked bond at the same
maturity.
The sovereign announced plans for the new benchmark and at
the same time offered holders of three notes due in 2015 a
switch into the new issue.
The three notes are the 3% due April 2015, the 4% due July
2015, and the 3.75% due October 2015.
The new benchmark comes amid a peripheral rally that has
been gaining momentum since the European Central Bank introduced
a battery of measures that should be helpful to peripheral
economies, including Spain.
"There has been warm sentiment all year towards the
periphery, and that has recently been boosted by the ECB," said
a syndicate official working on the deal.
"This issue was very much expected, they need to do another
issue, but we needed to leave a little time after the reaction
to the ECB measures announced last week," said the banker.
The rally in peripheral yields since the start of the year
is evidence of how much more comfortable accounts are with risk
in countries like Spain.
Spain's 10-years are currently trading at 2.65%, even lower
than the 2.91% seen when the country announced the 10-year
inflation-linked issue sold back in May.
Demand for the 5bn 1.80% April 2024 issue surpassed 20bn,
with investors keen to gain exposure to a eurozone economy that
is at last showing signs of picking up steam after years of
being stuck in a rut.
Spain was upgraded by one notch on May 23 by S&P and is now
rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+. Economic activity in Spain continues to
improve, with April industrial production up by 4.3% year on
year, while May registered employment fell by 112,000.
The leads for both the new issue and the liability
management exercise are CaixaBank, Citigroup, Credit Agricole,
HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Santander.
Spain will set initial price thoughts at 1600 CET today
ahead of formal guidance on Thursday morning at 0900 CET and
pricing later that afternoon.
(Reporting by Sarka Halas, additional reporting by Helene
Durand and Alex Chambers, editing by Julian Baker)