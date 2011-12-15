* Treasury issues 6 bln euros, meets end-yr target
By Paul Day
MADRID, Dec 15 Spain saw solid demand for
its bonds on Thursday, paying more than 2 percentage points less
to borrow over 5-years than Italy a day earlier as budget cuts
helped ease concerns it could be among the next to fall in the
euro zone's debt crisis.
But while the Treasury also paid much less to sell two
10-year bonds than a similar issue just a month ago, yields were
still near euro-era highs amid doubts over leaders' ability to
find a lasting solution to the bloc's debt crisis.
"A good auction ... they managed to sell quite a chunk. It
won't help to calm these fears everyone in the market is having
about funding in 2012, but Spain is considered a far more
attractive credit than Italy," strategist at West LB, Michael
Leister said.
Spain has been in the line of fire in the euro crisis since
Greece was bailed out more than a year ago. But measures which
have almost halved the budget deficit along with a massive
banking restructuring programme have taken some of the heat off.
Attention has turned instead to the euro zone's third
largest economy, Italy, which has seen refinancing costs soar to
unsustainable levels and its Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
replaced by technocrat caretaker Mario Monti.
"The contrast with Italy is striking. Spain, despite its
severe economic problems, is judged to be a safer credit," said
Nicholas Spiro, economist at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"Italy is walking on very thin ice at the moment given the
scale of its funding needs next year. Spain is better placed on
this front and has more policy-making credibility in the eyes of
investors."
The premium investors demand to hold Italian over Spanish
debt rose to a new record of around 162 basis points on Thursday
while Spain's spreads against German debt dropped more than 24
basis points following the auction.
SOCIALISTS TROUNCED
The centre-right People's Party (PP) trounced the Socialists
in Nov. 20 election as voters punished Prime Minister Jose Luis
Rodriguez Zapatero for his handling of the economic crisis
though his measures have kept Spain needing a Greek-style
bailout.
Incoming Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said he will
continue with the previous government's austerity measures and
cut the budget shortfall from an expected 6.5 percent of GDP
this year to 4.4 percent of GDP next year.
Pollsters say Spaniards are largely resigned to the idea of
more cuts, but that sentiment could fade within a year if the
economy does not bounce back from a prolonged slump.
Spain's economy stagnated in the third quarter and is widely
expected to sink into its second recession in three years at the
start of 2012 as domestic demand shows no sign of returning and
exports are hit by the global slowdown.
Meanwhile, the burst property bubble has left the country's
banks sitting on 176 billion euros ($227.94 billion) of
potentially troubled real estate assets at end-June and
struggling to raise capital to shore up balance sheets in a
paralyzed market.
Rajoy has said his priorities when he takes office next week
are to balance the public accounts, reform the labour market --
Spanish unemployment is more than double the European Union
average -- and intensify bank restructuring efforts.
RISING COSTS
As market nerves rise over the future of the euro zone,
Spain's government has found it increasingly expensive to issue
bonds but with a debt-to-GDP ratio of around 68 percent, around
20 percentage points below the euro zone average, it has some
margin.
Spain also faces a less pressing redemption calendar than
Italy, with medium and long-term debt redemptions of nearly 50
billion euros in 2012 with none due until April.
Rome meanwhile faces redemption and coupon payments of
around 100 billion euros between January and April, Reuters data
shows.
The Spanish Treasury raised 6 billion euros from the auction
on Thursday of three bonds in the primary market, far surpassing
a target of 3.5 billion euros and meaning the Treasury has
completed its end-of-year bond issuance goal.
The auction came as markets braced for a possible ratings
downgrade after a disappointing summit of European Union leaders
on Friday.
Spain sold 2.5 billion euros of a bond maturing Jan. 31,
2016 at a yield of 4.023 percent, compared to 5.276 percent when
it was last auctioned Dec. 1. The bond was 2 times subscribed
after 2.8 two weeks ago.
The bond maturing April 30, 2020, sold 2.2 billion euros at
an average yield of 5.201 percent while a bond maturing April
30, 2021 sold 1.4 billion euros for 5.545 percent.
The last time Spain ran a primary auction a 10-year bill
Nov. 17, it paid an average yield of 6.975 percent, considered
by most economists as unsustainable over the long term.
However, while the benchmark 10-year yield was down from
recent highs during volatile trade, it was still far above
prices paid from the average yields seen before June.
"These are still high levels of rates but they are a lot
better than Italy's ones," strategist at Monument Securities
Marc Ostwald said.