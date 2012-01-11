* Spain to auction bonds on Thursday, Italy sells bills
* Domestic bank seen supporting
* Yields on Italian bills to fall before Fri bond sales
* Spain results due 0940 GMT
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, Jan 12 Spain will provide 2012's
first real test of demand for debt from the euro zone's bruised
periphery on Thursday when it sells around 5 billion euros
($6.39 billion) of bonds.
Italy will also venture into markets with a short-term debt
sale before embarking on this year's massive campaign of bond
issuance at an auction on Friday.
The two countries are among weaker euro zone states
scrambling to convince markets they can slash their deficits
while somehow also stimulating growth and creating jobs and are
seen as especially vulnerable should the debt crisis escalate.
Spain's Treasury will auction a new three-year benchmark
bond and reopen two bonds each maturing in 2016, in a sale that
is expected to attract substantial support from domestic banks
flush with European Central Bank cash.
"The massive size of the three-year lending from the ECB
reinforces the view that auctions should be supported by
domestic investors," said BNP Paribas strategist Ioannis Sokos.
"That will be the case for a few more weeks until, or if, we
see more resolute action on the crisis at a political level."
Both Spain and Italy saw their short-term funding costs
halve in December after banks that borrowed nearly 500 million
euros from the ECB at its unprecedented offer of three-year
funding used the ultra-cheap loans to buy higher-yielding debt.
Spain's borrowing costs will remain high, however, despite
a rally in periphery debt on Wednesday that eased concerns about
its funding.
The premium investors charge to hold the country's 10-year
bond rather than its safe-haven German equivalent fell to around
355 basis points, a week low, after an official at rating agency
said it did not expect to cut France from triple-A this year.
"We've seen a small but steady spread tightening,
particularly in Spain, and it looks like the locals are
supporting the market. We're not seeing the same in Italy,
however, and Spain is outperforming quite significantly," said
Peter Schaffrik, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
The new three-year bond was around 3.65 percent in the grey
market on Wednesday, giving some guidance to where the average
yield is likely be on Thursday, although the yield may yet rise
in pre-auction trading.
The April 2016 bond - last sold in July - was yielding
around 4.0 percent. Spain's October 2016 bond, also to be
reopened on Thursday, was yielding around 4.45 percent, slightly
less than the 4.848 percent at which it was last sold on Nov. 3.
On Wednesday the Treasury said it planned to cut net debt
issuance by 26 percent in 2012, although those plans could
change with a new budget in March.
ITALIAN BILLS
A Treasury bill sale will meanwhile give Italy a first taste
of investors sentiment before it auctions up to 4.75 billion
euros of bonds on Friday.
Rome is scheduled to sell 8.5 billion euros in 12-month BOT
bills and 3.5 billion euros of bills maturing at the end of May.
The Jan. 2013 BOT bill on offer on Thursday
was trading at around 3.5 percent in the grey market on
Wednesday, a sharply lower yield compared with the near 6
percent rate Italy paid to sell one-year paper in mid-December.
"Since the ECB flooded the market with extra liquidity most
demand has been seen at the front-end, so this means the sales
will likely be well supported on Thursday," said an analyst at a
major euro zone bank.
Italy must refinance more than 90 billion euros of
longer-term bonds falling due between February and April, and
with no end in sight to the European debt crisis, its bonds
remain under intense pressure, with yields at levels viewed as
unsustainable.