MADRID Jan 19 Spain sold more than 6.6 billion euros ($8.46 billion) of bonds with maturities of up to 10 years on Thursday, drawing higher than expected demand from investors at yields roughly in line with market expectations.

The 10-year issue was its first since mid-December and the biggest test of market sentiment for euro zone bonds this year.

That bond raised 3 billion euros at 5.403 percent.

Analysts had said yields could fall slightly from the 5.545 percent it paid the last time it sold a comparable maturity in mid-December.

In all, Madrid had hoped to raise up to 4.5 billion euros from bonds due in 2016, 2019, and 2022.

It sold 1.3 billion euros of the shortest maturity and 2.3 billion of the 2019 issue.

Other euro zone sovereign debtors have leapfrogged Spain to become more prominent targets for investors, but it remains in the market's sights.