* Sells at lower end of target range, disappoints investors
* Yields rise from previous auctions
* Demand reasonable, but down on auctions at start of year
* Doubts rising over country's ability to slash deficit
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, April 4 Spanish borrowing costs jumped
at a bond auction on Wednesday, jolting wider European markets,
as this week's tough budget failed to calm investors' nerves
about the country's finances.
Madrid sold 2.6 billion euros ($3.47 billion) of medium-term
paper, at the low end of its target range, and two out of three
of the yields rose slightly above analysts' expectations.
"The Spanish Treasury failed to raise the maximum amount and
yields, bid-to-cover ratios are lower than the previous auctions
and all in all suggests investors remain very cautious towards
Spanish bonds at the moment," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate
strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
The average yield of a bond maturing in 2015 was 2.890
percent, up from 2.440 percent when it was last sold on March
15, but below analysts' expectations of around 3.1 percent.
A 2016 bond, however, yielded 4.319 percent after 3.376
percent a month ago and analysts' expectations of 3.95 percent,
and a bond maturing in 2020 yielded 5.338 percent on average up
from 5.156 when it was last sold in September. Analysts had
forecast 5.2 percent.
European shares extended their losses after the auction and
the cost of insuring Spanish and Italian debt against default
rose. Spanish yields rose on the secondary market, where the key
10-year bond was up around 25 basis points close
to 5.7 percent.
Concern over the auction also helped drive the euro to a
near two-week low versus the dollar.
Spain is trying to assure jittery markets and fellow
European governments that it can cut the budget deficit this
year, even as the economy slips into a recession that will make
its job harder as tax revenues fall and social spending climbs.
It sold 1.1 billion euros $1.47 billion) of the 2015 bond,
973 million euros of the 2016 bond, and 489 million euros of the
2020 bond, while its total target range had been 2.5-3.5 billion
euros.
The bid-to-cover ratios were mixed, but still showed firm
demand, helped by cheap three-year cash provided at two massive
European Central Bank auctions in December and February.