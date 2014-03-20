(Adds comment, detail, French sale)
MADRID, March 20 Spain's borrowing costs over
five and 15 years fell on Thursday to their lowest at auction
since the economic crisis began, as yield-hungry investors
brushed off prospects of an early rise in U.S. interest rates.
Spanish debt has become increasingly popular among bond
traders as concerns over the financial health of the euro zone
peripheral economies abates and the country shows signs of
emerging from a prolonged downturn.
The Treasury sold 5 billion euros ($7 billion) of three
bonds on Thursday, the top end of the target range of between 4
billion and 5 billion euros. It said it had now raised a third
of the debt it aimed to sell in the whole of 2014.
"It's a sign of investor confidence in our economy and will
help finance the rest of the economy," Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos told journalists following the auction.
Prior to the auction, government bond yields rose in Spain
and the wider euro zone, following overnight comments from the
Federal Reserve suggesting U.S. interest rates might rise sooner
than expected.
Analysts predicted that might crimp demand at the bond sale.
But offer outstripped supply by more than four times for the
April 30, 2017 bond - though the Treasury sold just 1 billion
euros at an average rate of 1.331 percent, slightly above the
1.309 percent paid at the last auction of the same paper.
The Treasury has said it aims to take advantage of renewed
interest in its paper and extend the average maturity by
focusing on longer-dated debt. State debt had an average
maturity of 6.32 years in February compared to 6.2 years at the
end of 2013.
The April 30, 2019 bond saw similar demand to the last time
it ran in February, selling this time at an average rate of
1.991 percent, the lowest in the history of the euro zone for a
Spanish bond of that maturity.
The longest-dated bond, due Oct. 31, 2028, saw average
yields fall to 3.846 percent, the lowest since 2005.
Secondary market yields on the Spanish 10-year benchmark
bond have fallen to below pre-crisis levels this month and were
at around 3.371 percent on Thursday, way below a peak of over
7.6 percent at the height of the euro zone crisis in 2012.
Borrowing costs have also dropped for Spain's large
companies and banks, which have been selling bonds at lower
rates to help refinance their debt piles. Lender Santander
and energy company Abengoa were the latest to
take to the markets on Thursday.
The revival in investor interest in debt from the weaker
euro zone countries began in 2012 after European Central Bank
Governor Mario Draghi said the bank would do all within its
power to protect the monetary union.
"This was yet another strong auction for Spain with investor
appetite no doubt arriving from the continued backstop bid
provided by the ECB and renewed risk appetite for peripheral
debt, as even Greece looks set to enter the bond market before
the second half of the year," said 4Cast strategist Bhavisha
Patel.
In Paris, demand was also firm at a sale of two-, three- and
five-year French debt. The longest-dated bond yielded 1.06
percent, unchanged from a month ago.
($1 = 0.7189 Euros)
(Reporting by Paul Day, Additional reporting by Elisabeth
O'Leary; Editing by John Stonestreet)