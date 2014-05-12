LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated
Baa2/BBB-/BBB+, has mandated banks for an inaugural euro
benchmark 10-year inflation-linked bond.
The transaction, due to mature on November 30 2024, is
linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices and
will be led by Barclays, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Deutsche Bank,
Santander and Societe Generale.
The new bond initiates Spain's European inflation-linked
bond programme as announced in its 2014 issuance strategy.
The deal will be launched this week.
(Reporting by Sarka Halas, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)