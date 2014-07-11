* Pulled BPE CoCo sends jitters through market
* Investors hope for market discipline around pricing
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - Turmoil surrounding Portugal's
Espirito Santo Group forced Banco Popular Espanol to yank its
CoCo bond from the market on Thursday, handing investors a
strong bargaining chip to demand higher prices on future deals.
On Thursday morning, Spanish lender BPE began marketing a
perpetual non-call five Additional Tier 1 at 7%-7.25% only to
cancel the transaction mid execution as the bank capital market
began to drop thanks to the spillover from Portugal.
"BPE has made the market very nervous," said a syndicate
banker.
"This has completely transformed the way CoCos will now be
priced as investors now really have the upper hand," said
another.
Up until now, investors have had little choice but to buy
into tightly priced contingent capital transactions as a
ferocious market rally drove yields down by as much as five
percentage points.
This meant that for investors who stayed on the sidelines,
avoiding the potential risks of coupon deferrals, write-down or
equity conversion, they were missing out on the biggest trade of
the year.
"CoCo prices were really wound in, but I think what's
happened with BPE will reprice everything for a while," said a
banker involved in the transaction.
"It may not be a bad thing to have a bit of volatility in
the market because there were a lot of question marks about how
sustainable the whole situation was."
BPE was not the only issuer to fall victim to market
volatility on Thursday as Spanish construction firm ACS was also
forced to pull its proposed 500m five-year bond.
From an investor point of view, the prospect of a market
repricing is welcome as the situation surrounding BES has also
led some to question the foundation of the European recovery.
"It would be very useful to have some more pricing
discipline brought back into the Additional Tier 1 bond market,"
said Satish Pulle, lead portfolio manager at ECM Asset
Management.
"Overall the eurozone recovery is much more fragile than we
thought. High levels of non-performing loans, a weak economic
picture and low levels of capital in banks is why the ECB is
considering launching a quantitative easing programme."
NO CRYSTAL BALL
Other bankers involved in the BPE transaction tried to play
down some of the future impact of shelving the bond. "I don't
think this is a permanent impairment," said one.
Another suggested that the only impact would be to reduce
order inflation for AT1 deals.
BPE was targeting as much as 750m of AT1 capital. The deal
would have converted into equity if the bank's common equity
Tier 1 ratio fell below 7%.
Together with a 500m low-trigger CoCo issued in October, a
750m sale on Thursday would have filled the bank's 1.5% capital
requirements bucket on the basis of around 84.5bn of
risk-weighted assets, according to CreditSights.
Another banker explained that at the time the bond was
announced there was enough demand to price a benchmark
transaction but the deal was temporarily put on ice to ensure
future secondary performance.
"This was the worst day in the market so far this year, but
it started out in a neutral tone," he said.
"For those that are criticising the execution of this deal I
would ask them if they could have predicted that BES's shares
would have been suspended," said another banker.
But there has long been concern in the investment community
that prices for AT1 paper were getting too tight and were not
covering the risk.
Coupon payments on AT1 instruments are fully discretionary,
and once they have not been paid, are lost forever.
Furthermore, AT1 instruments are subject to profit
distribution restrictions once a bank begins eating into its
capital conservation buffers, which prevents it from making
discretionary distributions.
These risks have long been in the background but now are
coming to the fore. Some believe that there needs to be further
retreat in the CoCo market for it to get back to a where
investors feel comfortable.
"I think it will take a bigger shake out to get AT1 levels
back to what seems like adequate protection for the risks," said
Pulle.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Matthew Davies)