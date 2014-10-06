(Adds quotes, background)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain will open books
on an inaugural five-year inflation linked transaction as early
as Tuesday, providing a test of investor appetite for peripheral
paper at low yields.
The Baa2/BBB/BBB+ rated issuer has mandated BBVA, BNP
Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup, JP Morgan and SG CIB to lead
manage the new trade, which will be the second time that the
sovereign has issued bonds linked to eurozone inflation.
Back in May, Spain attracted more than 20bn of demand for a
5bn 10-year linker, its first in the format.
"It's going to be a bit more complicated this time, levels
have tightened quite a bit across the periphery since that deal
so it's not a slam dunk," a banker said. "Having said that,
inflation linked bonds tend to be cheaper than nominal issues
versus swaps which should prove attractive for some investors."
The five-year Spanish conventional yield has dropped from
1.6% at the end of May to 0.72% on Monday. One likely reference
point will be how Italy's conventional and linker curves trade
in relation to each other. The banker said there was around 65bp
of differential between the two.
Ever since Spain priced the inaugural 10-year inflation
linked back in May, market participants have been expecting the
sovereign to come back with a new line.
As well as eroding yields, Spain will have to navigate the
recent market disappointment following the European Central Bank
meeting last week.
"The market thought we might get more on proper quantitative
easing but Draghi disappointed a bit and expectations of a full
blown sovereign bond buying has been pushed back," another
banker said.
The November 2019 bond will be linked to the European
Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (ex tobacco).
All remaining primary dealers in the Kingdom of Spain
government bond market will be invited into the syndicate.
Collective action clauses will apply.
