By Helene Durand

LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain will open books on an inaugural five-year inflation linked transaction as early as Tuesday, providing a test of investor appetite for peripheral paper at low yields.

The Baa2/BBB/BBB+ rated issuer has mandated BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup, JP Morgan and SG CIB to lead manage the new trade, which will be the second time that the sovereign has issued bonds linked to eurozone inflation.

Back in May, Spain attracted more than 20bn of demand for a 5bn 10-year linker, its first in the format.

"It's going to be a bit more complicated this time, levels have tightened quite a bit across the periphery since that deal so it's not a slam dunk," a banker said. "Having said that, inflation linked bonds tend to be cheaper than nominal issues versus swaps which should prove attractive for some investors."

The five-year Spanish conventional yield has dropped from 1.6% at the end of May to 0.72% on Monday. One likely reference point will be how Italy's conventional and linker curves trade in relation to each other. The banker said there was around 65bp of differential between the two.

Ever since Spain priced the inaugural 10-year inflation linked back in May, market participants have been expecting the sovereign to come back with a new line.

As well as eroding yields, Spain will have to navigate the recent market disappointment following the European Central Bank meeting last week.

"The market thought we might get more on proper quantitative easing but Draghi disappointed a bit and expectations of a full blown sovereign bond buying has been pushed back," another banker said.

The November 2019 bond will be linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (ex tobacco).

All remaining primary dealers in the Kingdom of Spain government bond market will be invited into the syndicate. Collective action clauses will apply. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)