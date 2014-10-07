LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Books for Spain's five-year inflation-linked transaction are approaching 9bn, according to a lead manager.

BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup, JP Morgan and SG are set to price the new bond at 69bp through Spain's 4.3% October 2019 conventional bond, the tight end of guidance.

The book includes 1.4bn of joint-lead manager trading interest.

The Baa2/BBB/BBB+/A(low) rated transaction will be priced later today and will be linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (ex Tobacco). It will have a 0.55% coupon. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)