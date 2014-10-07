Indonesian rupiah weakens slightly after Jakarta election
JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesia's currency weakened slightly on Thursday after polls showed that the incumbent governor of Jakarta had lost his bid for re-election by a big margin.
LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Books for Spain's five-year inflation-linked transaction are approaching 9bn, according to a lead manager.
BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup, JP Morgan and SG are set to price the new bond at 69bp through Spain's 4.3% October 2019 conventional bond, the tight end of guidance.
The book includes 1.4bn of joint-lead manager trading interest.
The Baa2/BBB/BBB+/A(low) rated transaction will be priced later today and will be linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (ex Tobacco). It will have a 0.55% coupon. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)
RABAT, April 20 The Moroccan central bank's initial stage in a programme to liberalise the dirham currency will start in the second half of the year, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.