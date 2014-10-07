BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says Q1 net income rose 25.6% to 6.25 bln pesos
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain will price a new 5bn five-year inflation-linked issue later on Wednesday, having attracted 11.7bn of investor demand.
Lead managers BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup, JP Morgan and SG are set to price the new paper at 69bp through Spain's 4.3% October 2019 conventional bond, the tight end of guidance.
The 11.7bn order book includes 1.55bn of joint lead manager trading interest.
The Baa2/BBB/BBB+/A(low) rated transaction will be priced later today and will be linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (ex Tobacco). It will have a 0.55% coupon. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.