* Rajoy says GDP to grow 3.3 pct in 2015, 3 pct in 2016
* Brings forward 2016 tax cuts, mulls new spending measure
* Spain 10-yr benchmark bond inches up amid Greek worries
By Paul Day
MADRID, July 2 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy on Thursday brushed off any concern of a spillover of the
Greek crisis to his country as he revised up economic growth
forecasts for the second time this year hours after borrowing
costs picked up at a debt auction.
Rajoy said the Spanish economy would expand by 3.3 percent
in 2015 and 3 percent in 2016 from a previous 2.9 percent
earlier forecast for both years.
He also said tax cuts due to enter into force early next
year would be brought forward with immediate effect in a bid to
return 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) to cash-strapped
Spaniards ahead of a year-end election.
Although a source close to the government said the new
forecast would have been 0.2 percent higher if it had not been
for the developments in Greece, Rajoy is also expected to soon
reinstate civil service pay and perks that were cut in 2012.
With the number of jobless falling for the fifth straight
month in June and the government's tax intake improving by more
than 7 percent to the end of May, Rajoy is hoping to use the new
leeway for spending to make sure the economic recovery reaches
ordinary Spaniards.
Spain's economy has returned to growth after a long
downturn, but high public and private debt and the rising
popularity of a political party in the mould of Greece's Syriza
has made some investors more wary about Spanish bonds.
Earlier on Thursday, Spain's 10-year benchmark bond hit its
highest auction rate since September, as wariness about Greece's
economic crisis reached other southern European nations.
The marginal 10-year yield at the sale, which raised funding
over four maturities, was 2.279 percent.
While this was the highest level for the benchmark paper in
10 months, it was however lower than the 2.379 percent paid in
June for another 10-year bond with a different coupon and way
below the 7.5 percent-plus they reached during the peak of the
euro zone debt crisis.
On Tuesday, Italy's 10-year borrowing costs also rose to
their highest level at auction since October.
Markets anticipate that a Greek exit from the euro zone -
the likelihood of which has risen this week as Athens defaulted
on an IMF loan and called a referendum on conditions for a
bailout - could raise the risk premiums on debt issued by other
peripheral euro zone countries.
Rajoy, speaking at an event in Madrid, called on Greeks to
act responsibly and respect the rules and regulations of the
euro zone which, he said, was not at threat.
"Whatever happens in Greece, the euro will continue and
Spain will be an important part of that project," he said.
($1 = 0.9024 euros)
(Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Carlos Ruano;
Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Alison Williams)