MADRID Oct 2 Spain sold 3.5 billion euros (4.43 billion US dollars) of debt at a double auction on Thursday, hitting the top of its targeted range and at record low yields on the t wo bonds.

The Spanish Treasury had aimed to sell between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros of debt in the auction.

It sold 880 million euros of a bond due Jan. 31, 2020, at an average yield of 0.963 percent, down from 1.422 percent at the last auction on Aug. 7. The bond was 4.7 times subscribed compared to 3.2 times last month.

The Oct. 31, 2024 bond sold for 2.075 percent, down from 2.272 percent at the last auction on Sept. 4. The Treasury sold 2.6 billion euros of the bond, which was 1.5 times subscribed compared to 1.8 times earlier this month. (1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)