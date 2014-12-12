BRIEF-Fitch affirms BP at 'A', outlook stable
* Fitch affirms BP at 'A', outlook stable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Spanish Treasury says
* Will sell 2019, 2023, 2024 bonds on Dec 18
* Bond maturing July 30, 2019 will carry coupon of 4.6 pct
* Bond maturing October 31, 2023 will carry coupon of 4.4 pct
* Bond maturing October 31, 2024 will carry coupon of 2.75 pct (Reporting By Julien Toyer)
* Fitch affirms BP at 'A', outlook stable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Canada's main stock index was set for a modestly lower opening on Friday after oil prices fell over doubts that OPEC-lead production cut will restore balance to an oversupplied market.