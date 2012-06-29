MADRID British police arrested two members of Basque separatist group ETA in London on Friday, including a man previously convicted of more than 20 murders, Spain's Interior Ministry said.

Five suspected ETA members have been arrested this week in France, Spain and Britain as part of a new joint operation to crack down on the group, a ministry statement said.

It said British police had arrested Ignacio Lerin Sanchez and Antonio Troitino, who was convicted of 22 murders in the 1980s when he was part of ETA's Madrid cell.

Troitino was sentenced to over 2,000 years in prison but was freed in 2011 after serving 24 years.

Spain's national court ruled that six years Troitino spent on remand could count as part of his sentence, which could not exceed more than 30 years under Spanish law at the time. But the decision was reversed and an arrest warrant issued for Troitino.

Weakened by the arrests of most of its leaders and by waning support in the Basque Country region, ETA said last October it would give up its armed struggle, which lasted more than 40 years and claimed more than 800 lives.

But Spain's government has declined to negotiate a definitive end to the conflict, insisting that ETA disband and hand over weapons. Sixteen suspected ETA members have been arrested so far this year, mostly in France and Spain.

