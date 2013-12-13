MADRID Dec 13 The number of broadband internet
lines in Spain increased at the fastest pace in almost four
years in October while mobile connections declined, competition
regulator, the CNMC, said on Friday.
Almost a third of the 106,838 new broadband lines were via
fibre optic cables, which saw a 89 percent rise from a year
earlier, the CNMC said.
Overall mobile use fell by 102,213 connections, largely due
to a drop in prepaid services and despite an increase of 210,328
connections run by virtual operators, which hold 12 percent of
the market. Virtual operators sell mobile phone deals but rent
the network from other operators.
The increase in broadband internet lines partly reflects
moves by telecoms operators, such as Telefonica,
Spain's biggest telecoms group, into network-sharing deals, as
well as launching bundled "quadplay" packages mixing mobile,
fixed line, internet and TV services to retain clients and
bolster revenues in crisis-hit Spain.