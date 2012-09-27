BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate liquidity and credit capacity of $1.06 billion as of june 2 versus $1.11 billion on june 1
MADRID, Sept 27 The Spanish government will hold a news conference on the 2013 budget and on economic reforms at 1500 GMT on Thursday, the prime minister's office said.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has been in an extraordinary meeting with his cabinet since 0900 GMT. The cabinet meeting has gone on longer than usual because of the number of reforms that are being looked at, a spokeswoman said.
* Flex Pharma Inc - Christoph Westphal to step down as CEO and will continue as chair of board