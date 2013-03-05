Commerzbank moves closer to shedding 4.5 bln euros in toxic ship loans
FRANKFURT, June 1 Commerzbank AG on Thursday announced significant steps in its effort to shed its 4.5 billion euro ($5.05 billion) portfolio of distressed shipping loans.
BRUSSELS, March 5 The European Commission, which monitors EU member states' national debts and budget deficits, could be open to renegotiating targets for Spain, the country's economy minister said on Tuesday.
"I am convinced we can find a path, with an adequate level of flexibility, that Spain needs to leave its crisis behind," Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told a news conference, referring to discussions with the Commission about his country's fiscal policy.
"Some will call it sensitivity, others will say it is about being intelligent, but we are talking about finding a balance given the economic climate, and we will see the result of these discussions in the next few weeks," he said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* BOARD ACKNOWLEDGED BINDING PURCHASE OFFER RECEIVED FROM ONE OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR PART OF REMAINING PROPERTIES OF TECLA - FONDO UFFICI FUND