MADRID, March 13 Spain's central
government, not regional governments, will make the additional 5
billion euros ($6.55 billion) in savings required by the country
this year under a new deficit target agreed with the
EU, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Tuesday.
Spain needs to make the extra 5 billion euros in savings
after agreeing a deficit target on Monday of 5.3 percent of GDP,
following pressure from the European Commission and euro zone
peers after Madrid had previously said it would only be able to
cut its shortfall to 5.8 percent of GDP.
Montoro said on Tuesday that the central government would
shoulder the burden of the additional cuts. Regional
governments' targets for this year had already been set and
would not be changed, he said.
"This difference will be in the central administration
budget and not that of the regional administrations," Montoro
said in a parliamentary debate.
It would be politically difficult for Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy to force the additional austerity onto the country's 17
autonomous regions, who provide health and education services
and who are already chafing at having to cut spending by up to
15 billion euros this year.
Overspending in Spain's highly devolved regions has been one
of the country's weak points as it tries to persuade investors
and core euro zone leaders that its finances are solid. But too
much austerity in schools and clinics could spark more social
protests.
Earlier, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in Brussels
the difference between the target Madrid had sought and the one
it agreed to would not affect economic growth or unemployment
expectations because official forecasts had been very cautious,
leaving room for some adjustments.
De Guindos also said on Tuesday the conservative government
would not touch value-added-tax this year as part of necessary
austerity measures to deflate one of the euro zone's highest
deficits. But he left the door opened for the future.
"It's certainly not expected that VAT will be hiked this
year," de Guindos said, suggesting the government could
reconsider its election promise to not touch the tax at all.
The European Commission has repeatedly suggested that Spain
raise its VAT rate of 18 percent to bring its finances under
control, though the conservative government has resisted, saying
a rise would further dampen demand in an economy entering its
second recession in four years.