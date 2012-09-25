* Protesters and police clash in Madrid
* Spain to detail reform timetable and budget this week
* Budget deficit on course to miss end-2012 target
* Analysts see need for extra 10 bln euros of cuts this year
By Tracy Rucinski and Paul Day
MADRID, Sept 25 Protesters clashed with police
in Spain's capital on Tuesday as the government prepared a new
round of unpopular austerity measures for the 2013 budget to be
announced on Thursday.
Thousands gathered in Neptune plaza, a few metres from El
Prado museum in central Madrid, where they formed a human chain
around parliament, surrounded by barricades, police trucks and
more than 1,500 police in riot gear.
Police fired rubber bullets and beat protesters with
truncheons, first as protesters were trying to tear down
barriers and later to clear the square. The police said at least
22 people had been arrested and at least 32 injured, including
four policemen.
As lawmakers started to leave the parliament shortly after
2100 GMT in official cars or by foot, a few hundred people were
still demonstrating in front of the building. Most dispersed
shortly afterwards.
The protest, promoted over the Internet by different
activist groups, was younger and more rowdy than recent marches
called by labour unions. Protesters said they were fed up with
cuts to public salaries and health and education.
"My annual salary has dropped by 8,000 euros and if it falls
much further I won't be able to make ends meet," said Luis
Rodriguez, 36, a firefighter who joined the protest. He said he
was considering leaving Spain to find a better quality of life.
With this year's budget deficit target looking untenable,
the conservative government is now looking at such things as
cuts in inflation-linked pensions, taxes on stock transactions,
"green taxes" on emissions or eliminating tax breaks.
The 2013 budget is the second conservative Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy has had to pass since he took office in December.
Spain must persuade its European partners that it can cut the
budget shortfall by more than 60 billion euros by 2014.
Rajoy has already passed spending cuts and tax hikes worth
slightly more than that over the next two years, but half-year
figures show the 2012 deficit target slipping from view as tax
income forecasts will not be hit due to economic contraction.
He said earlier this month the 2013 budget would cut
spending further in all areas of government apart from pensions
and borrowing costs.
Spain is at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis on
concerns the government cannot control its finances and those of
highly indebted regions, bitten by a second recession since 2009
which has put one in four workers out of a job.
REGIONAL TENSION
On the regional front, Catalonia, which generates about 20
percent of the national output, announced on Tuesday it would
hold early elections on November 25 after its call for more tax
autonomy was rejected last week by Rajoy.
Political uncertainty in cash-strapped Catalonia, along with
an announcement from southern region Andalucia it might seek a
4.9 billion-euro credit line from the central government, will
pile more pressure on Madrid to seek European aid.
Rajoy is holding back from applying for help, which would
activate a European Central Bank bond-buying programme and bring
down Spain's punishing debt premiums.
With the threat of the plan alone reducing 10-year yields by
around 2 percentage points, the cautious leader, known for
keeping his cards close to his chest, is playing for time.
Rajoy says he is mulling the conditions of a bailout
application, but suspicion that he may wait until after regional
elections on Oct. 21 pushed short-term yields higher at auction
on Tuesday.
The government is also expected on Thursday or Friday to set
a fresh timetable for economic reforms, seen as an attempt to
pre-empt strict EU-imposed conditions for aid.
"Let us in, we want to evict you," protesters chanted
outside parliament. The number of home evictions has soared as
thousands of people have defaulted on mortgage loans.
Demonstrators said they were angry that the state has poured
funds into crumbling banks while it is cutting social benefits.
"We're protesting against the cuts. I've had to give up my
apartment," said Ondina, a 30-year-old fine arts graduate who is
without a job. She said she could not survive on unemployment
benefit of 260 euros ($340) a month.
RUNNING OUT OF OPTIONS
Half-year deficit data indicate national accounts are
already on a slope that will drive Spain into a bailout. The
deficit to end-June stands at over 4.3 percent of gross domestic
product, including transfers to bailed out banks, making meeting
the 6.3 percent target by the end of the year almost impossible.
On Tuesday, the treasury ministry said the central
government deficit to end-August had reached 4.77 percent of
GDP, already above its year-end target of 4.5 percent of GDP.
"Its going to be difficult keeping the deficit to around 2
percent in the second half, when the first half was closer to 4
percent, especially since traditionally, the second half deficit
is higher than the first," said Juan Ignacio Conde-Ruiz,
economist at Madrid's Complutense University.
For 2012, the measures aim to reap savings of over 13
billion euros, but economists see the deficit missing the target
by almost 1 percentage points, implying further saving needs of
up to 10 billion euros for this year alone.
Rajoy has been careful to highlight the importance of next
year's deficit target of 4.5 percent of GDP though any shortfall
this year will weigh on 2013's accounts. After slashing civil
servants' wages, raising value added tax and cutting health and
education spending, Rajoy is running out of options.