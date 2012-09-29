* Spain details cuts to health, education
* Debt-to-GDP ratio to rise to 90.5 percent by end-2013
* Budget deficit rises to 7.4 percent including bank aid
* Gross debt issuance rises to 207.2 billion euros in 2013
By Andrés González
MADRID, Sept 29 Spain's debt levels are set to
rise next year, piling pressure on the government to apply for
aid as it pours funds in to cash-strapped regions, an ailing
banking system and rising refinancing costs, its budget showed
on Saturday.
Spain's debt as a ratio of gross domestic product will reach
90.5 percent by end 2013, according to the document presented to
parliament for approval, almost three times that registered
before the property bubble burst in 2008.
The budget aims to make savings of around 13 billion euros
($16.7 billion) next year, largely by deepening already
unpopular cuts in public sector wages, education, health and
social services, fuelling anti-austerity protests.
"This is an austerity budget, but will serve to help us get
over this long economic crisis and once again show that Spain is
a trustworthy partner within Europe," Treasury Minister
Cristobal Montoro told journalists after delivering the budget.
Spain is at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis as
nervous investors demand ever higher premiums to hold Spanish
debt on concerns the government cannot control its finances in
the midst of a deepening recession.
Calls by wealthy northeastern region Catalonia for
independence and the rising number of demonstrations on the
streets of major cities have stoked doubts Spain can fix its
problems without help.
Thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in Madrid's
Neptune plaza, between the Prado Museum and Parliament, for a
third time this week to vent anger at politicians they accuse of
pillaging the welfare state to bail out badly-run banks.
"This has to change. We have to show them we are not an
anti-system minority but represent Spain's discontent and we are
many. You only have to see the unemployment rate to see that,"
said state school teacher, Montse, 44, who was at the march with
her unemployed husband and 11-year-old daughter.
Unemployment in Spain is more than double the European Union
average, with half of all working-age under-26s unable to find
jobs and shattered businesses laying off employees they cannot
afford to pay.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has delayed any plea for aid,
which would kick-start a European Central Bank plan to buy debt
and ease financing costs, though this week has passed reforms
and the budget plan in what many see is an effort to pre-empt
the likely terms of a bailout.
Rajoy, who said he is considering the conditions behind any
aid request, is widely expected to wait until after regional
elections in Galicia and the Basque Country before taking any
decision.
RISING BORROWING NEEDS
The budget details spending cuts of 3.1 percent in health,
14.4 percent in education and 6.3 percent in unemployment
benefits, as the recession, which began in the first quarter,
drags on.
Spain will also slash state funding to commerce, tourism and
small, and medium-sized companies by 18.8 percent and
infrastructure by 13.5 percent.
The government will increase its reliance on international
markets for funding next year, with gross debt issuance
requirements of 207.2 billion euros, after budgeting in 2012 for
gross issuance of 186.1 billion euros.
The cost of financing its debt, as benchmark 10-year bond
yields rise to near unsustainable levels of above 6 percent, is
expected to increase to 38.6 billion euros, or 3.6 percent of
GDP, in 2013, the budget showed.
The Treasury must pay debt redemptions of 159.2 billion
euros in 2013, up slightly from 153.2 billion euros in 2012.
The increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio was due the economic
crisis and the effect of state instruments on public accounts,
the Treasury said in the document.
The instruments include the power deficit bond programme,
FADE, the service provider fund for regional governments,
Spain's part in aid granted to Ireland, Greece and Portugal and
the recapitalisation loan for the country's banks, it said.
Brussels on Thursday said the budget was a large step in the
right direction. But many economists expressed doubt Spain's
conservatives would be able to raise the cash the budget
demanded as pension and debt-servicing costs rise.
"My general view is that this is an optimistic budget, in
the sense that predictions for the contraction in 2013 are very
optimistic," said Xavier Vives, economist at business school
IESE, adding he expected the plans to be revised as with every
other budget over the last four years.
The budget is based on the assumption GDP will shrink by 0.5
percent in 2013 year-on-year, though most economists expect a
deeper slump.
DEFICIT JUMP
Spain will meet its 2012 public deficit target as dictated
by European guidelines, Montoro said, but the shortfall will
jump by more than one percentage point if aid to its struggling
banks were taken in to account.
The Spanish deficit this year would be 6.3 percent of GDP,
not including these payments to its banks, he said, but would
rise to 9.4 percent of GDP last year and 7.4 percent of GDP this
year if the aid was considered.
"Everything within the deficit derived from financial
operations aren't included ... they're considered one-offs,"
Montoro said.
Spain has asked for up to 100 billion euros for its
crisis-hit banks, though the debate among Spain's European
partners rages over whether that money would go directly to its
lenders or first via public coffers.
On Friday, an independent report showed Spanish banks will
need up to 59.3 billion euros in extra capital to ride out the
economic downturn.
The budget details on Saturday showed Spain's debt ratio
included 30 billion euros of the planned 100-billion-euro aid
request for the country's banks.