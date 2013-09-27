* Spain to improve 2014 growth, unemployment forecasts
* Government not planning any new savings, tax increases
* Europe to review budget in November, implementation key
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, Sept 27 Spain will boost economic and
job forecasts in the 2014 budget to be presented on Friday,
moving away from tough spending cuts and relying instead on
lower borrowing costs and momentum from previous reforms to
achieve fiscal targets.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, almost half-way into his
four-year mandate, is hoping that after two years of painful
spending cuts the relatively benign budget will persuade
disgruntled Spaniards that the worst of the crisis is behind
them.
Also, the government is counting on a nascent economic
recovery - after two years of recession - to pave the way for
tax cuts before the 2015 election.
The budget will be based on a projection of 2014 economic
growth of 0.7 percent, up from an earlier forecast of 0.5
percent. The unemployment outlook is also set to be revised down
slightly from the 26.7 percent previously expected, although it
will remain one of the highest in the euro zone.
Deficit numbers, the most watched in previous years, will
give no surprise this time as they have been previously agreed
with Europe. Spain will next year seek to reduce its budget gap
to 5.8 percent of Gross Domestic Product from the 6.5 percent
expected in 2013.
That leaves the government with less than 8 billion euros
($10.78 billion) to find to square the budget circle, a goal
that should be hit thanks to lower interest rates, a new freeze
in civil servants wages, announced on Thursday, and a
long-awaited reform of public pensions also due for Friday.
Rajoy and Economy Minister Luis de Guindos have said
repeatedly that there would be no additional spending cuts or
tax hikes passed this year or next, although they have pledged
to present a wide-ranging tax reform in the spring.
Spain's premier, whose popularity has been brought low by
his handling of the crisis and corruption scandals at his
People's Party, must convince the European Union that he is in a
position to implement the promised reforms.
In November, in one of the most far-reaching responses to
the region's debt crisis, the EU's executive will for the first
time review the budget plans of the 17 euro zone countries
before they are adopted by national parliaments.
The new rule has already raised eyebrows in France, which
also passed its budget this week, although Brussels and Paris
played down any tension on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7418 euros)
