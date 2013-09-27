* Spain boosts 2014 growth, unemployment forecasts
* Government aims to hit fiscal targets without raising
taxes
* Europe to review budget in November, implementation key
By Julien Toyer and Paul Day
MADRID, Sept 27 Spain's government presented its
most pain-free budget in years on Friday as a nascent economic
recovery and lower borrowing costs put fiscal targets within
reach without unpopular cuts to health and education spending.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, almost half way into his
four-year mandate, hopes the relatively benign budget and a
slight improvement in the dismal unemployment rate will persuade
disgruntled Spaniards they have left a long crisis behind them.
Rajoy's popularity plunged after he raised taxes and slashed
spending last year to keep Spain from following Greece, Portugal
and Ireland into an international bailout, and as corruption
scandals rock his ruling People's Party.
Next year's budget for the euro zone's fourth biggest
economy was based on a forecast that Gross Domestic Product will
expand by 0.7 percent next year, up from an original outlook of
0.5 percent.
"This is the budget of economic recovery, it's the budget
that will allow us to open the door to job creation in our
country," Finance Minister Cristobal Montoro said at a news
conference on Friday after Rajoy's cabinet approved the budget.
The government also said the jobless rate would come in at
25.9 percent in 2014, slightly better than an earlier forecast
of 26.7 percent, but not enough to significantly boost tax
revenue or revive moribund consumer spending.
Spain is just emerging from a two-year recession, with the
economy expected to expand slightly in the July-September period
this year.
Rajoy is counting on the recovery to pave the way for tax
cuts before 2015, to give his party an electoral boost.
PENSION REFORM
Although the government has not cut spending on education
and health, it did pass a reform of the public pensions system
on Friday that it has said will save 800 million euros next
year, and 33 billion euros over the next decade.
With a shrinking birth rate and aging population, like most
of the rest of Europe, Spain's pension system has become
unsustainable. Currently, only 17 million workers support 9
million pensioners and 6 million unemployed.
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on
Friday that Spain will have 15 million pensioners by 2040.
Under the new rules approved by the government pension
payments will be calculated under a complex formula including
economic health, the number of pensioners and the financial
situation of the social security system.
The budget bill and the pension reform move to Parliament on
Monday, where they are expected to be approved without much
struggle. The ruling party has an absolute majority in the lower
house and the Senate.
The budget did not contain any deficit surprises as the euro
zone debt crisis has eased and last year's soaring borrowing
costs have been left behind.
Montoro said the cost of financing the country's debt next
year will fall by 5.2 percent in 2014 compared with 2013.
Spain revised the 2012 deficit figure to 6.84 percent of
GDP, lower than previously calculated, Montoro said on Friday.
Next year the budget gap must narrow to 5.8 percent of GDP, a
significant improvement for Spain, yet it will remain one of the
highest in Europe.
That left the government with less than 8 billion euros
($10.78 billion) to find to square the budget circle next year,
a goal that should be hit thanks to lower interest rates and a
new freeze in civil servants wages.
TAX REFORM
Money will also be saved thanks to another law approved on
Friday to remove inflation-linked review of public prices and
indexes used by public administrations.
The next challenge for the government is to come through
with a wide-ranging tax reform in the spring to Spain's tax
system more in line with the rest of Europe.
The new regime is expected to close loopholes on corporate
tax and switch some products from a super-low Value-Added Tax
category into a higher VAT category.
Spain's premier must convince the European Union that he can
overcome voter resentment and implement the pension reforms and
other overhauls of the country's economic structure.