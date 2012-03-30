* Cuts to come mostly from central govt
* Savings from ministry cuts, corporate tax changes
* Govt freezes civil servant wages, leaves VAT untouched
By Andrés González and Julien Toyer
MADRID, March 30 Spain announced deep cuts to
its central government budget on Friday as it battles to
convince European partners and debt markets it can rein in its
budget deficit.
The government said it would make savings of 27 billion
euros ($36 billion) for the rest of 2012 from the central
government budget, equivalent to around 2.5 percent of gross
domestic product. The figure includes tax rises and spending
cuts of around 15 billion euros announced at the end of
December.
The cuts come despite popular resistance - a general strike
on Thursday disrupted transport, halted industry and on occasion
erupted into violence - and against a grim economic backdrop;
Spain is thought to have fallen back into recession in the first
quarter and has the highest unemployment rate in the European
Union.
"Everyone knows the difficult problem we face in this
country, and it calls for special efforts in fiscal
consolidation and structural reforms to grow and create
employment," Deputy Prime Minister Deputy Prime Minister Soraya
Saenz de Santamaria said after the weekly cabinet meeting on
Friday.
The government, which swept to power in November with the
largest Parliamentary majority in 30 years, has already passed
labour market and banking sector reforms to improve
competitiveness and reduce wage costs.
Brussels has agreed to let Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy aim
for a 2012 deficit equal to 5.3 percent of gross domestic
product, a less demanding goal than the original 4.4 percent but
a substantial improvement on last year's 8.5 percent.
The government said it was aiming for a central government
deficit equivalent of 3.5 percent of GDP, a regional deficit of
1.5 percent of GDP and a balanced social security budget.
The regions announced a deficit of 2.9 percent of GDP in
2011, meaning they would have to cut around 15 billion euros to
meet the 2012 target.
SCARCE DETAILS
Details were scarce, with the government due to set the
budget to Parliament on Tuesday, but some economists are
concerned that deep austerity measures could hurt already
weakened growth and further danger the deficit targets.
Total cuts of over 42 billion euros between the central
administrations and the regional authorities could be tough for
an economy struggling to grow, economists warn.
"This is as austere as it gets. It's a tightening of fiscal
policy until the pips squeak. There can be no doubting the
government's willingness to curb Spain's excessive budget
deficits," said Nicholas Spiro at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy cannot afford to upset nervous
bond markets that pushed the yield premium for Spanish 10-year
debt on Thursday close to their highest levels since early
January, though that eased slightly on Friday.
Markets fear the government, which took power at the end of
last year, will fail to deliver the budget cuts even though the
European Union has softened the deficit targets.
"We will have to see how the details later stack up, with
nothing much to say about the first run of headlines, but the
general story remains one of substantial fiscal slippage over
2011-2012, additional pressure on growth from adjustment, and a
fair amount of doubt about whether even the revised targets will
be met under sharply negative growth projections," said Ben
Levett, analyst at consultancy 4Cast.