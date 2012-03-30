* Cuts to come mostly from central govt
* Savings from ministry cuts, corporate tax changes
* Govt freezes civil servant wages, leaves VAT untouched
* Premium to hold Spanish debt falls slightly
By Andrés González and Julien Toyer
MADRID, March 30 Spain announced deep cuts to
its central government budget on Friday as it battles to
convince European partners and debt markets it can rein in its
budget deficit in the face of growing complaints from the
public.
The government said it would make savings of 27 billion
euros ($36 billion) for the rest of 2012 from the central
government budget, equivalent to around 2.5 percent of gross
domestic product. The figure includes tax rises and spending
cuts of around 15 billion euros announced in December.
The cuts come despite popular resistance - a general strike
on Thursday disrupted transport, halted industry and saw some
minor violence - and against a grim economic backdrop; Spain is
thought to have fallen back into recession in the first quarter
and has the highest unemployment rate in the European Union.
"Everyone knows the difficult problem we face in this
country, and it calls for special efforts in fiscal
consolidation and structural reforms to grow and create
employment," Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria
said after the weekly cabinet meeting.
The centre-right government, which swept to power in
November with the largest parliamentary majority in 30 years,
has already passed labour market and banking sector reforms that
it says can improve competitiveness and reduce wage costs.
EU partners have agreed to let Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
aim for a total 2012 deficit at 5.3 percent of gross domestic
product, a less demanding goal than the 4.4 percent originally
suggested but substantially less than last year's 8.5 percent.
Speaking in Copenhagen after an EU ministerial meeting,
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said the measures would
be implemented as soon as possible, adding that any suggestions
that Madrid needed emergency international funds was "absurd".
Spain is trying to assure its EU partners that it is in
control of slashing its deficit and to avoid needing a bailout
package like that of smaller neighbour Portugal.
"What comforts markets are domestic policies. If we don't do
what is needed, then there will be no rescue fund that is big
enough," de Guindos said.
Finance ministers agreed on Friday to increase a financial
firewall to 700 billion euros to ward off fears the euro zone
debt crisis could spill over to Spain or Italy, much larger
economies than those bailed out previously.
The Spanish government said it was aiming for a central
government deficit equivalent of 3.5 percent of GDP, a deficit
of 1.5 percent of GDP coming from Spain's regions and a balanced
social security budget. Smaller local authorities expect a
deficit equivalent to 0.3 percent of GDP.
The regions announced a deficit of 2.9 percent of GDP in
2011, meaning they would have to cut around 15 billion euros to
meet the 2012 target.
SCARCE DETAILS
Details were scarce, with the government due to set the
budget before parliament on Tuesday, but some economists are
concerned that deep austerity measures could hurt already
weakened growth and further endanger the deficit targets.
The government said it would slash spending by 16.9 percent
across the ministries, with spending at the Foreign Ministry cut
by more than half, and the Industry, Energy and Tourism Ministry
taking a cut of more than 30 percent.
Total cuts of over 42 billion euros, between the central
administrations and the regional authorities, could be tough for
an economy struggling to grow, economists warn.
"This is as austere as it gets. It's a tightening of fiscal
policy until the pips squeak. There can be no doubting the
government's willingness to curb Spain's excessive budget
deficits," said Nicholas Spiro at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
Rajoy can ill afford to upset nervous bond market investors,
who pushed the yield premium for Spanish 10-year debt on
Thursday close to their highest levels since early January.
The premium investors demand to hold Spanish over German
debt dipped slightly after the budget announcement to around 356
basis points, suggesting a cautious welcome for the plan
intended to improve Madrid's ability to service its debt.
Investors fear, however, that the government may fail to
deliver the budget cuts it is promising or will need to announce
new measures before the end of the year which could hurt growth.
"I suspect that the government could be forced to implement
further austerity measures later this year, with lingering
economic downturn set to place additional strains on an already
perilous budget deficit reduction plan," said IHS Global Insight
economist Raj Badiani. "The main risk is that the government's
tax revenue projections for 2012 look too optimistic."