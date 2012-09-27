BRIEF-Great Point Partners reports 5.13 pct passive stake in Newlink Genetics
* Great Point Partners reports 5.13 percent passive stake in Newlink Genetics Corp as of May 26 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, Sept 27 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday that the government would present a pension reform by the end of the year which would ensure the retirement age was linked to life expectancy.
He also said that a new independent fiscal authority to be established would oversee strict budget compliance to meet European Union requirements.
* Colony Starwood Homes announces public offering of common shares