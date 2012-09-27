BRIEF-Great Point Partners reports 5.13 pct passive stake in Newlink Genetics
* Great Point Partners reports 5.13 percent passive stake in Newlink Genetics Corp as of May 26 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, Sept 27 Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Thursday the budget for 2013 would focus on cutting spending rather than hiking taxes, and the government would pass 43 new laws to reform the economy over the next six months.
While presenting draft for the 2013 budget she also said Spain would establish an independent fiscal authority to help oversee its deficit cutting promises.
* Colony Starwood Homes announces public offering of common shares