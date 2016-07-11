PAMPLONA, Spain The fifth run of Pamplona's week-long bull-running festival on Monday saw only a handful of injuries and no gorings during a quick, 3-minute and four-second dash through the northern Spanish city.

The nine-day San Fermin summer festival, during which half-tonne, specially-bred bulls chase runners in red scarves through Pamplona's narrow, cobbled streets, is the most famous of many across Spain and attracts thousands of revellers.

Five runners were taken to hospitals for general injuries after the near one-kilometre chase on Monday in which bulls from the Jandilla ranch took part, the Red Cross said.

(Reporting by Susana Vera; Writing by Paul Day)