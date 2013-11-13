(Corrects to clarify bond is exchangeable into Caixabank shares, replaces "convertible bond" with "exchangeable bond" throughout)

MADRID Nov 13 Spanish savings bank group La Caixa said on Wednesday it is to cut its majority stake in Caixabank, the country's third-biggest lender, with a 1.5 billion-euro ($2 billion) share placing and a bond issue exchangeable into shares in the bank.

It has 63.5 percent of Caixabank now, including exchangeable bonds, and the stake will drop to around 56 percent once the new bonds have been converted and the shares placed, it said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator.

La Caixa is under pressure to cut its stake in Caixabank as part of a broader overhaul of the country's savings banks. Like banks across the euro zone it is also bolstering its capital ahead of an asset review by the European Central Bank next year.

Hit by soured property loans, Spain's savings banks or "cajas" were at the heart of a banking crisis that resulted in a 41 billion-euro European bailout last year.

Some healthier ones like La Caixa did not need state aid, but industry wide reforms will make it more expensive for all the "cajas", which house charities and company holdings, to keep majority stakes in banks.

La Caixa's total stake in Caixabank, without including exchangeable bonds in circulation, was 70.35 percent at the end of June.

La Caixa said it hoped to obtain about 600 million euros from the four-year bond, which will have an annual coupon of between 0.625 percent and 1.375 percent. The bond can be exchanged into shares of Caixabank, or repaid in cash, or a combination of both.

It added that it was looking to raise around 900 million euros through the share placing, to be made via an accelerated book-building. That would be equivalent to around 4.88 percent of Caixabank's capital, La Caixa said.

Caixabank's shares closed up 0.4 percent at 3.785 euros on Wednesday.

La Caixa said its core capital adequacy ratio of 11.9 percent of risk-weighted assets would improve by about 0.9 percentage points.

Caixabank has also recently been strengthening its own capital. Earlier this week it issued a bond that can be exchanged into part of its stake in oil major Repsol, which will help its 'fully-loaded' Basel III capital adequacy ratio, which factors in changes that need to be made by 2019 under the stricter global banking industry rules.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS are handling the convertible bond issue and share placing, La Caixa said. ($1=0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Greg Mahlich)