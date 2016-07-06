(Adds more details)
MADRID, July 6 (Reuters) -
* Spain's Caixabank expects an up to
1.25-billion-euro ($1.38 billion) hit including a retroactive
removal of mortgage floor clauses, according to a filing with
the stock market regulator on Tuesday.
* Since the third quarter of 2015, Caixabank has eliminated
most of its mortgage floor clauses at a cost of about 220
million euros.
* The lender, which had already provisioned 515 million
euros to cover such losses since 2013, said it estimated a total
cost of 500 million euros from the removal of those mortgages,
whose rates cannot fall below the benchmark.
* Caixabank does not believe a retroactive removal of
mortgage floor clauses beyond Spain's Supreme Court ruling in
2013 is likely but estimates that in this hypothetical case
there would be an additional hit of 750 million euros
($1 = 0.9051 euros)Source text: [bit.ly/29glG3n
]
(Reporting by Paul Day and Jesús Aguado; Editing by Tomas Cobos
and Louise Heavens)