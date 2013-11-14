BRIEF-Omnitracs says leads $60 mln series B funding round for Peloton Technology
* Omnitracs leads series B funding round for Peloton Technology
MADRID Nov 14 Shares in Spain's Caixabank fell 5.47 percent to 3.58 euros per share after its main shareholder, savings bank group La Caixa, sold part of its stake in the bank at 3.5 euros per share and also issued a bond exchangeable for shares in the bank.
With both the deals, Caixa is selling an 8.63 percent stake in Caixabank. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
* Omnitracs leads series B funding round for Peloton Technology
* Thai Airways, lessee of two of co's B787S requested permission to modify aircraft