MADRID Oct 23 Spain's third bigger lender
Caixabank posted a 57 percent jump in nine-month
profit on Friday, boosted by its acquisition of Barclays' retail
banking business in the country.
Net profit came in at 996 million euros ($1.1 billion) for
the period, slightly less than the just over 1 billion euros
forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Profit was 288 million euros in the third quarter, up 26
percent year-on-year but below forecasts.
Net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit
costs, fell around 2 percent in the third quarter from a year
earlier, as low interest rates and competition to lend in Spain
eroded margins.
($1 = 0.9000 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)