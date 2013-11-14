MADRID Nov 14 Spain's stock market regulator said on Thursday it has suspended trading in the shares of Caixabank, which will resume trade from 0900 GMT.

On Wedneday, Spanish savings bank group La Caixa said it was selling part of its majority stake in Caixabank and issuing bonds exchangeable into shares in the bank. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)