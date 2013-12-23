MADRID Dec 23 Mexican frozen food company Sigma and China's Shuanghui International Holdings said on Monday they have reached an agreement to share ownership of Spanish meat processor Campofrio, which will be delisted.

Under the deal, Shuanghui will hold 37 percent of Campofrio and Sigma an initial 44.7 percent, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Trading in Campofrio shares was suspended ahead of the announcement. The shares closed on Friday at 7.5 euros each.