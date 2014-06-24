MADRID, June 24 Spain's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected seven legal appeals against oil drilling off the Canary Islands, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

The ruling will open the door to exploration for oil and gas by companies like Spanish oil major Repsol.

In 2012 Spain's government had granted permits for hydrocarbons exploration off the coasts of the Fuerteventura and Lanzarote islands, but they were frozen while courts decided on a number of appeals on environmental grounds.

