MADRID Feb 1 Spanish car purchases rose by 2.5 percent in January on an annual basis, but were still close to 17-year lows, according to data from car manufacturers' association ANFAC on Wednesday.

Over the month 54,961 cars were sold, the lowest number since 1995 except for January last year. The data marked the first rise in sales year-on-year since August.

(Reporting by Nigel Davies)