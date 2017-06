MADRID, March 1 Spain car registrations fell by 2.1 percent year-on-year in February, car manufacturers' association ANFAC said on Thursday.

Over the month 64,732 cars were sold. For the first two months of the year 119,695 cars were sold, down 0.1 percent on the same period a year ago. Over the last 14 months car sales have fallen 12 months. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing Fiona Ortiz)