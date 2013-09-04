MADRID, Sept 4 Spain's antitrust regulator CNC
said on Wednesday it is investigating possible price-fixing
activity in the country by some of the world's largest car
firms.
The probe will look at potential price-fixing and the
sharing of market-sensitive data between dozens of Spanish
affiliates of, amongst others, Volkswagen, Renault
, Peugeot, Fiat, Nissan,
Toyota, Honda and General Motors.
"These are considered very serious (alleged offences) that
could lead to fines of up to 10 percent of total (Spanish)
annual turnover," the CNC said in a statement.