(ANFAC amended June figure to 65,322 from 66,322)

MADRID Aug 1 Spain's new car registrations fell by 17.2 percent year-on-year in July, car manufacturers association ANFAC said on Wednesday, marking the twenty-third month of declining sales in two years.

Over the past month, 65,322 cars were sold, the association said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Amanda Cooper)