BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
Nov 4 Subsidies boosted Spanish car sales for the second month running in October, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday.
Sales rose 34.4 percent year-on-year after a 28.5 percent rise in September.
Some 60,301 new cars were registered in October after 45,174 in the same month a year earlier, the association said. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Keiron Henderson)
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
HONG KONG, April 1 Revenues from gambling in Macau rose 18 percent in March, beating expectations and posting an eighth consecutive monthly increase as wealthy gamblers took their chances in China's only legal casino hub - the world's biggest.