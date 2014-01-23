MADRID Jan 23 Spanish car factories increased
production by 9.3 percent in 2013 to 2.16 million vehicles and
output is expected to keep growing in 2014, the country's
carmakers' association Anfac said on Thursday.
The industry, a key component of Spain's export drive, has
benefited from new labour laws that helped attract foreign
investment, a government-backed subsidy scheme in Spain and
demand growth in markets such as the United States, Turkey and
North Africa.
However, while car manufacturing and tourism are the main
drivers of a tentative recovery from a five-year slump, the car
industry's impact on job creation has remained limited.
Close to 6 million Spaniards are out of work and high
unemployment - currently at 26 percent - is expected to persist
for years.
Anfac said about 87 percent of the cars produced in the
country were sold abroad, resulting in an automobile trade
surplus of 15 billion euros ($20.4 billion) in the
January-to-November period.
Spain has 17 car plants producing 39 different models for
companies including Opel, a unit of General Motors ; PSA
Peugeot Citroen ; Renault ; Ford ; Nissan
; and Seat, a unit of Volkswagen.