MADRID, March 28 Spain could revise its taxation
laws to encourage U.S. group Las Vegas Sands to build a
mega casino complex in the country, Treasury Minister Cristobal
Montoro said on Wednesday.
Las Vegas Sands Chairman Sheldon Adelson is looking at
Spain's two largest urban areas, Madrid and Barcelona, as
potential sites for a 12-hotel, six-casino complex, but has
prompted controversy with reported calls for tax breaks and
special treatment.
The project has excited cash-strapped politicians who are
facing massive unemployment and shrinking revenue from an
economy sliding in to its second recession in three years.
"Spain has the same tributary laws as anyone ... subject to
European norms. But in the future these norms, of course, could
be revised, modified, to attract investment," Montoro told
Parliament when asked how he saw the U.S. groups' request for
preferential tax laws.
Las Vegas Sands said in February it was studying an
investment of as much as 15 billion euros ($20 billion) over 10
years in the complex, which would include 36,000 hotel beds,
18,000 slot machines and three golf courses.
Local press has reported the company wants free use of
public and private lands, government investment in
infrastructure to support the casino complex and 10 years of tax
breaks.
One report in El Pais said the group wanted changes to
Spain's labour laws, lower social security payments, relaxed
smoking laws and the creation of university degrees in casino
management.
"EuroVegas" Managing Director Michael Leven said on Tuesday
in an interview in El Mundo the group was 90 percent sure it
would bring the project to Spain.