MADRID, Sept 18 Major Spanish banks said on
Friday a split between Catalonia and Spain would be a serious
threat to financial stability in the northeastern region, where
a looming election is being framed by local leaders as a vote on
independence.
Spain's two main banking lobby groups AEB and CECA, whose
members include Santander, BBVA and
Barcelona-based Caixabank, warned secession could
force lenders to consider leaving the region.
Banks and businesses in Spain, especially those with deep
roots in Catalonia, had until now been reluctant to wade into
the stand-off between the region and the government in Madrid
and take sides.
Political parties campaigning for Catalonia to break away
from Spain - including that of current regional premier Artur
Mas - have pledged to deliver independence within 18 months if
they won a majority on Sept. 27 in the local parliament.
Opinion polls show pro-secession parties could win a slim
majority of seats but fall short of getting half the vote, which
could prolong the stalemate with the central government,
analysts say.
Still, the bank lobby groups sounded an alarmist note over
the prospect of a split which could force the region to leave
the European Union and the euro zone.
If banks had to reconsider their presence in Catalonia as a
result, "that could in turn risk weakening the offer from
lenders, and lead to more financial exclusion, hurt the
availability of credit and raise the cost (of credit)," the AEB
and CECA said in a joint statement.
The groups called on political leaders to resort to
dialogue.
Spain's centre-right government, which also faces a general
election by the end of the year, has strongly opposed Catalan
independence, blocking bids to hold a Scotland-style referendum
on secession in the region.
Madrid has so far offered no olive branches to Catalonia on
greater autonomy.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Angus MacSwan)