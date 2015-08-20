* Catalonia's borrowing costs jump on secession fears
* Separatist alliance tipped to win Sept regional election
* Some see buying opportunity as split unlikely
* Election concerns cited as Spanish bonds lag Italy
By John Geddie
LONDON, Aug 20 Investors are treating the debt
of Spain's richest region Catalonia with suspicion, worrying
that elections there next month could set it on a path towards
independence.
The additional cost Catalonia has to pay to borrow on
financial markets compared with federal Spain -- as implied by
their respective bond yields -- has more than doubled since
mid-May.
Strategists say the northeastern region's election on Sept.
27 is climbing up the market's agenda now that concerns about
Greece's finances have been allayed.
But some fund managers are buying up the region's debt,
viewing the higher returns on offer as a good bet on the basis
that independence remains unlikely.
The main Catalan parties supporting a split from Spain have
joined forces to avoid splintering the pro-independence vote
and, in spite of staunch opposition from Madrid, they say a
victory would pave the way for secession within 18 months.
Polls indicate the pro-independence alliance is likely to
win most seats in the Catalan parliament, but it is not clear if
it would get an outright majority or could govern alone.
"There is concern in the market that there could well be
some form of secession," said Matt Cairns, strategist at
Rabobank.
"It is one of those issues that the market has taken its eye
off because there has been so much noise about Greece."
The difference, or spread, between what Catalonia and Spain
would pay to borrow money over five years is around 2.3
percentage points, up from 1.1 points in May, and 1.4 points in
July before Catalan pro-independence leaders agreed to join
forces.
This gap hit its widest in two years on Aug. 4, the day
after Catalan President Artur Mas -- who has taken up the
secession cause in recent years -- formally called the vote,
also pushing the issue to the fore in a national election
expected in November.
Click here to see the bond yield divergence: link.reuters.com/req45w
Catalonia has a 1 billion euro bond maturing on Sept. 15,
though this like other debt falling due will be covered by
special credit lines the Madrid government offers to regions, a
source at the Catalan treasury told Reuters.
SYMBOLIC
In a symbolic poll on independence last November, about 80
percent of 2.2 million Catalans who voted backed secession, but
the turnout was little more than 40 percent. Spain's top court
said the vote was unconstitutional and Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy has ruled out independence.
Mark Dowding, a fund manager at Bluebay Asset Management,
believes that while the secession threat could win Catalonia
more autonomy, a split from Spain is unlikely.
"We view the recent widening in the spread as an overshoot
and that bonds from the region may represent an interesting
investment opportunity against a backdrop of negligible yields
in euro zone government bonds," said Dowding, who has been
buying up Catalan bonds in recent weeks.
On Thursday, Catalan 10-year bond yields
traded at 3.9 percent, virtually double the yield on the
equivalent Spanish government bond.
Strategists said concerns about next month's vote have also
contributed to driving Spain's borrowing costs higher
than its southern peer Italy. At 0.2
percentage points, the gap is its widest for two years.
"A separatist parliamentary majority could realise its plan
to declare the region independent from Spain. In spite of
improved Spanish economic data the spread differential between
Spain and Italy could widen further," said DZ Bank's Daniel
Lenz.
(Additional reporting by Sarah White in Madrid; Graphics by
