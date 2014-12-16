MADRID Dec 16 The former president of
Catalonia, who became a figurehead for the region and its
independence drive during 23 years in power, is to testify in
court alongside some of his family members after admitting to
keeping a fortune outside Spain.
Jordi Pujol, along with his wife and three of his children,
has been called to give evidence in January as a formal suspect
in an tax fraud and money laundering investigation, the Catalan
Supreme Court said on Tuesday.
Pujol, 84, admitted in July this year he had stashed
undeclared money outside Spain for over three decades, which he
said he had inherited from his father. He has not said how much
was hidden from tax authorities, but Spanish media have said it
could amount to hundreds of millions of euros.
The scandal sent shockwaves through Spain and particularly
Catalonia at a time when the current regional government has
been pushing to hold a referendum on independence, mirroring one
held in Scotland which ultimately voted to stay in Britain.
Supporters of Catalan secession had argued that the region
was spared corruption dogging the rest of Spain, where scandals
have even engulfed bankers, politicians and members of the royal
family.
Pujol founded Convergencia i Unio (CiU), the party now in
power in the wealthy northeastern region under President Artur
Mas.
Catalonia went ahead with a symbolic secession vote on Nov.
9, despite strong opposition from the central Spanish
government, and regional politicians have since been locking
horns over whether to hold early elections in the region.
Pujol said in July he had returned his money to Spain under
a tax amnesty passed by the Spanish government in 2012.
But prosecutors have been investigating the former premier's
affairs and asked Switzerland and Andorra for banking details
for nine members of his family.
