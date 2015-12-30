MADRID Dec 30 The former president of
Catalonia, one of the most prominent political figures of
democratic Spain, has been charged with money laundering as part
of a long-running investigation into his hidden bank accounts.
Spain's High Court said on Wednesday it has called Jordi
Pujol and his wife to testify as formal suspects in February in
a tax fraud and money laundering case.
Pujol, president of the wealthy northeastern region for 23
years, said last year that he had kept money undeclared outside
Spain for over three decades after inheriting it from his
father. The admission shocked Spain and particularly Catalonia
just as an independence movement picked up steam.
Supporters of Catalan secession had seen the region as free
of the corruption dogging the rest of Spain, where scandals have
engulfed bankers, politicians and members of the royal family.
Pujol, 85, has not said how much was kept from tax
authorities. But on Wednesday an investigating magistrate with
the High Court said in a ruling that there was evidence Pujol
and members of his family had moved multi-million euro sums
between hidden bank accounts in countries such as Andorra.
"(This) reveals the existence of a pattern of behaviour
perpetuated by members of the family for years," the magistrate
said in the written ruling.
The case has not yet gone to trial. In Spain magistrates can
open cases and charge suspects in preliminary investigations as
they weigh up whether there are grounds to pursue the
allegations.
Pujol founded one of Catalonia's most prominent political
parties, Convergencia i Unio (CiU), which later endorsed a push
for independence under his successor Artur Mas.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick, Editing by Sarah White/Ruth
Pitchford)