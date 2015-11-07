MADRID Nov 7 Pro-independence parties in
Catalonia, which are gearing up for a vote in their local
parliament on whether to begin a process to split from Spain,
have put forward a motion calling for a partial renegotiation of
the region's debt to free up cash.
Parties favouring a breakaway from Spain won a majority of
seats in the regional parliament in September, driving up
tensions with a fiercely opposed central government in Madrid
ahead of a national election in December.
The stand-off is likely to reach new heights on Monday when
Catalonia's regional parliament is expected to approve a
declaration marking the start of an 18-month process towards
independence.
The centre-right government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
has vowed to block such a move in the courts.
In an amendment to the independence declaration,
pro-secession parties are also now proposing that Catalonia
should renegotiate its debt pile, focusing on loans where
interest rates are highest, to save money and finance social
spending.
Northeastern Catalonia is Spain's most indebted region, with
nearly 68 billion euros in outstanding borrowings as of the
second quarter of this year, according to the Bank of Spain.
More than half of that is owed to Spain's central
government, which provided cheap loans to regions shut out of
international markets during a recent economic crisis and is
still handing out credit lines at advantageous conditions.
Catalonia also has outstanding bonds.
The motion presented to Catalonia's parliament did not
detail what proportion of the region's borrowings could be
affected, though it suggested that bank debt held by domestic
creditors would be targeted.
"The future government will establish a calender of meetings
with the heads of resident banks to study the possibility of
renegotiating interest payments for social ends," the amendment
said.
Catalonia has yet to fully form a government after the
September election, amid wrangling within the pro-independence
camp on who will act as premier in the region.
Rajoy reiterated on Saturday that his government would seek
to invalidate any move towards independence by Catalonia, which
would go against Spain's constitution.
"We have the constitution and the law on our side," Rajoy
told members of his People's Party at a televised rally.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Angus MacSwan)