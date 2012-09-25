MADRID, Sept 25 Spain's Catalonia region will hold early elections on November 25, regional president Artur Mas announced on Tuesday.

Catalonia generates one fifth of the Spanish economy but is also the most indebted Spanish region. Mas's call for greater tax autonomy was rejected last week by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, prompting the regional leader to call the early vote in a speech to the Catalan parliament in Barcelona.

Mas's conservative Convergence and Union (CiU) party would likely win an absolute majority in elections, strengthening his mandate to press on towards independence and delivering a blow to Rajoy who has called for national unity to counter the country's debt crisis.