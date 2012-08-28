* Says won't accept political conditions for state aid
* Funds will cover costs linked to debt, deficit-reduction
* Details of state facility for regions still not finalised
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, Aug 28 Catalonia, which generates around
a fifth of Spain's economic output, will tap a state liquidity
line for just over 5 billion euros ($6.26 billion), a spokesman
for the north-eastern region's government said Tuesday.
The facility will cover financing costs linked to plans to
cut its public deficit to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product
this year, as well as maturing debt costs, the spokesman said.
The region would not accept political conditions for the
aid, he added.
Of Spain's 17 regions, Valencia and Murcia have also said
they would need to tap the fund.
The government said in July it was setting up a mechanism to
help the regions repay their debts, using funds from the state
lottery and bank loans. But the facility is still not up and
running.
In all, some six regions are expected to need central
government help to meet deficit targets and pay service
providers.
Catalonia has called over the past year for the introduction
of some form of mutualisation of debt for Spain's regions to
help bring down its financing costs.
Catalonia, which is heavily indebted, insists its fiscal
position would be better if it were able to create its own tax
agency, which it hopes to establish in the future.